Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,644 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 240.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000.

FAX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

