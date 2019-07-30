Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,792,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.