Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

