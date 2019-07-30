Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,793,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

