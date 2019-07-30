Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.48 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.97-2.08 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 372,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,320,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,500. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.