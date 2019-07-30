Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. 18,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,007. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

