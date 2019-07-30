Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 11.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 84,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,597. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $69,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

