Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $370.49. 8,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

