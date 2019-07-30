Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 37.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 78.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $231.09. 114,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,605. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. The business had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

