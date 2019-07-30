Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,254,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 126,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

