Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after acquiring an additional 926,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,175,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

