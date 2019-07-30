Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $40.29 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

