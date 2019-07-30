Metal Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Upbit. Metal has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and $1.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00281247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01539535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Tidex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.