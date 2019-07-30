Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.19.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

