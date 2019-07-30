Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

MTRO stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 452.40 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

