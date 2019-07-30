Meyer Handelman Co. Has $42.84 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $508,618. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

