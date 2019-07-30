MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGIC Investment’s second-quarter EPS beat estimates. It remains well poised to deliver improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and an improving housing market. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gain from FHA, it anticipates strong writing in 2019. Insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims will solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Positive credit trends, increasing persistency and low expense ratio are tailwinds. Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry year to date. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will dent capital flexibility. Increase in debt level along with lower interest coverage ratio concerns. High underwriting and other expenses will weigh on margin expansion.”

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 217.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,435 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 381,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,196,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.4% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

