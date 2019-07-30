MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Argus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Argus to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a positive rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

