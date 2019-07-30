Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $150.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,372. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 273,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 47,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,083.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.