Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 6.7%

Mila Resources PLC (LON:MILA) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $325,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59.

About Mila Resources (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015.

