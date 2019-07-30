Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Short Interest Update

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,487,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Milacron by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. Milacron has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

