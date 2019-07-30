Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.35% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

