Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $417,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

