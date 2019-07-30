Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Given $60.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,643 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 46.9% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,082,000 after acquiring an additional 54,062 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 109,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,699. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

