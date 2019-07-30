Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $571,757.00 and approximately $692.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00280172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01552656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00117646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

