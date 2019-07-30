Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NERV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 97,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,176. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,493.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $257,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,558 shares of company stock worth $3,694,870. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

