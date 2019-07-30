Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. Mineworx Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 148,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

