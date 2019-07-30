MIR COIN Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $516,917.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00281247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01539535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.