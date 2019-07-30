MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Up 1.6%

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.88, approximately 8,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32.

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELY)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

