MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 501,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $103.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,656 shares of company stock worth $429,852. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

