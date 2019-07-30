MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million to $465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.44 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.64 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,656 shares of company stock worth $429,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

