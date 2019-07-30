Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 559,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,264,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 732,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,611 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

MOD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 179,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $734.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $556.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

