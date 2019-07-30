Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $556.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.30 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.83%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 239,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

