Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 0.3%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.70, approximately 7,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 69,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,028.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

About Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.