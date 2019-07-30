Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underperform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $124.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,381,000 after purchasing an additional 402,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

