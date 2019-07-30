Moller Financial Services Acquires 10,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 128.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

