Moller Financial Services Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 435.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index comprises approximately 1.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 4th quarter worth $12,587,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 929,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 77,671 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 483,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,885. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29.

