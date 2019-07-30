Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) Trading Up 0.7%

Monash IVF Group Ltd (ASX:MVF) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.52 ($1.08) and last traded at A$1.52 ($1.08), approximately 256,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 729,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.51 ($1.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $358.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.41.

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. It provides fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services. The company operates 22 fertility clinics, 18 specialist women's imaging sites, 5 service centers, 2 specialized diagnostic laboratories, and 3 day hospitals.

