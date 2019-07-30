Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,323,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,429 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 261,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

