Monument Capital Management Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$29.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

