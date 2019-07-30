Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 651,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 66,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.