Monument Capital Management Purchases 589 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 1,545,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,355. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

