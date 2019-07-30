Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 40.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,860. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $317,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

