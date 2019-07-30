Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,569,000 after acquiring an additional 849,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,759,000 after acquiring an additional 256,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. 22,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

