Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 14,212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

