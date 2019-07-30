Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of C traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. 192,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

