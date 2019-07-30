Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.10 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.37.

ABB opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. ABB has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ABB by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

