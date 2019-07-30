Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSI stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $26,877,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock worth $45,783,035 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

