Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

