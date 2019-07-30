Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.63 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 768,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,837. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.48.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

